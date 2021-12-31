Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Friday, December 31, 2021

The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada

Today..cloudy with 60 percent chance of drizzle. Fog patches dissipating late this morning. High 6. UV index 1 or low.

Tonight..cloudy. 40 percent chance of drizzle changing to 60 percent chance of rain or drizzle near midnight. Fog patches. Low plus 4.

Saturday..cloudy with 40 percent chance of drizzle in the morning and early in the afternoon. Periods of rain beginning in the afternoon. Fog patches dissipating near noon. Wind becoming north 30 km/h gusting to 50 in the morning. Temperature falling to plus 1 in the afternoon. UV index 1 or low.

Saturday night..periods of snow or rain. Low minus 4.

Sunday..periods of snow. High minus 2.

Sunday night..clear. Low minus 8.

Monday..sunny. High minus 4.

Monday night..clear. Low minus 6.

Tuesday..a mix of sun and cloud. High zero.

Tuesday night..cloudy. Low minus 2.

Wednesday..cloudy with 30 percent chance of flurries. High plus 2.

Wednesday night..cloudy with 60 percent chance of flurries. Low minus 3.

Thursday..cloudy with 60 percent chance of flurries. High minus 3.