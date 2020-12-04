Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Friday, December 4, 2020

The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada

Today..cloudy. A 40 per cent chance of showers this afternoon. Wind southwest 30 km/h gusting to 50. Temperature steady near 2C.

Tonight..cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of flurries. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low -1C. Wind chill -7C overnight.

Saturday..cloudy. Wind northwest 20 km/h gusting to 40. High 2C. Wind chill -7C in the morning.

Saturday night..cloudy periods with a 30 per cent chance of flurries. Low -2C.

Sunday..sunny. High 1C.

Sunday night..clear. Low -2C.

Monday..cloudy. High 2C.

Monday night..cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of flurries. Low -1C.

Tuesday..cloudy. High 2C.

Tuesday night..cloudy. Low 0C.