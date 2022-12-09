Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Friday, December 9

Cloudy on Friday, with a 40 percent chance of showers late this afternoon. A gusty northeast wind with a high of plus 5°C.

Tonight will be mainly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers or flurries early this evening before clearing overnight and going down to 0°C.

A mix of sun and cloud on Saturday, with wind to the northeast gusting to 40km/h and a high plus 5°C.

Sunday we'll have rain showers or flurries and another high plus 5°C.

A mix of sun and cloud on Monday, with a 40 percent chance of rain showers or flurries and a high plus 4°C.