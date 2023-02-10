Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Friday, February 10, 2023

The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada

Today..cloudy with 30 percent chance of rain showers or flurries. Wind west 30 km/h gusting to 50. Temperature falling to zero this afternoon. UV index 2 or low.

Tonight..mainly cloudy with 30 percent chance of flurries this evening. Clearing overnight. Wind northwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light near midnight. Low minus 7. Wind chill minus 9 overnight.

Saturday..sunny. Wind becoming southwest 30 km/h early in the afternoon then light late in the afternoon. High plus 5. Wind chill minus 10 in the morning. UV index 3 or moderate.

Saturday night..clear. Low minus 4.

Sunday..sunny. High 6.

Sunday night..clear. Low minus 2.

Monday..clearing. High plus 5.

Monday night..clear. Low minus 1.

Tuesday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 7.

Tuesday night..cloudy. Low plus 3.

Wednesday..cloudy with 60 percent chance of rain. High 10.

Wednesday night..cloudy. Low plus 4.

Thursday..rain. High 6.