Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Friday, February 12, 2021

The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada

Today..mainly cloudy. A 60 per cent chance of flurries early this morning. Wind northeast 30 km/h becoming light near noon. High -4C. Wind chill -18C this morning and -6C this afternoon.

Tonight..mainly cloudy. Periods of light snow beginning overnight. Wind becoming northeast 20 km/h before morning. Low -9C. Wind chill -8C this evening and -16C overnight.

Saturday..periods of snow. Amount 2 to 4 cm. Wind east 20 km/h gusting to 40. High -5C. Wind chill -18C in the morning and -11C in the afternoon.

Saturday night..periods of snow. Low -11C.

Sunday..a mix of sun and cloud. High -8C.

Sunday night..cloudy. Low -12C.

Monday..cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of flurries. High -9C.

Monday night..periods of snow. Low -10C.

Tuesday..periods of snow. High -7C.

Tuesday night..cloudy. Low -10C.

Wednesday..cloudy. High -5C.