Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Friday, February 14, 2020

The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada

Today..mainly sunny. Wind northwest 20 km/h becoming light early this afternoon. High -7C. Wind chill -24C this morning and -13C this afternoon.

Tonight..partly cloudy. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low -11C. Wind chill near -18C.

Saturday..a mix of sun and cloud. Becoming cloudy in the afternoon with a 60% chance of flurries late in the afternoon. Wind becoming southwest 30 km/h gusting to 50 in the morning. High -1C. Wind chill -17C in the morning and -8C in the afternoon.

Saturday night..cloudy with a 30% chance of flurries. Low -3C.

Sunday..cloudy. High 2C.

Sunday night..cloudy periods. Low -6C.

Monday..cloudy with a 30% chance of rain or snow. High 2C.

Monday night..periods of rain. Low 2C.

Tuesday..periods of rain. High 4C.