Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Friday, February 17, 2023

The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada

Today..periods of light snow ending this morning then cloudy with 40 percent chance of flurries. Risk of freezing drizzle early this morning. Wind north 30 km/h gusting to 50. Temperature steady near minus 3. Wind chill near minus 10. UV index 1 or low.

Tonight..partly cloudy. Clearing near midnight. Wind becoming southwest 20 km/h overnight. Low minus 7. Wind chill near minus 13.

Saturday..sunny. Wind southwest 30 km/h gusting to 50. High 6. Wind chill minus 12 in the morning. UV index 3 or moderate.

Saturday night..increasing cloudiness. Low plus 1.

Sunday..cloudy. High 8.

Sunday night..cloudy. Low plus 2.

Monday..a mix of sun and cloud with 40 percent chance of flurries or rain showers. High plus 5.

Monday night..cloudy with 40 percent chance of flurries. Low minus 3.

Tuesday..cloudy with 40 percent chance of flurries. High plus 3.

Tuesday night..cloudy. Low minus 6.

Wednesday..cloudy with 60 percent chance of flurries. High minus 2.

Wednesday night..periods of snow. Low minus 5.

Thursday..cloudy with 60 percent chance of flurries. High zero.