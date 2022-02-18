Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Friday, February 18, 2022

The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada

Today..mainly cloudy. 30 percent chance of flurries early this morning. Wind northwest 20 km/h becoming southwest 20 early this afternoon. High minus 4. Wind chill near minus 17. UV index 3 or moderate.

Tonight..increasing cloudiness. Periods of light snow beginning late this evening. Local blowing snow late this evening and overnight. Wind southwest 30 km/h gusting to 50 increasing to 50 gusting to 70 late this evening. Low minus 10. Wind chill minus 12 this evening and minus 18 overnight.

Saturday..a mix of sun and cloud. Local blowing snow early in the morning. Wind west 50 km/h gusting to 70 diminishing to 30 gusting to 60 in the morning. High minus 5. Wind chill minus 22 in the morning and minus 12 in the afternoon. UV index 3 or moderate.

Saturday night..clear. Low minus 11.

Sunday..sunny. High plus 4.

Sunday night..cloudy periods. Low zero.

Monday..cloudy. High plus 2.

Monday night..snow or rain. Low zero.

Tuesday..showers. High plus 5.

Tuesday night..snow. Low minus 3.

Wednesday..cloudy. High minus 3.

Wednesdy night..cloudy. Low minus 10.

Thursday..cloudy. High minus 7.