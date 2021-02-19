Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Friday, February 19, 2021

The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada

Today..periods of light snow ending this morning and then cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of flurries. Wind up to 15 km/h. High -2C. Wind chill -12C this morning and -6C this afternoon.

Tonight..cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of flurries. Wind southwest 20 km/h becoming light after midnight. Low -10C. Wind chill near -14C.

Saturday..cloudy. Wind west 20 km/h becoming light early in the afternoon. High -3C. Wind chill -16C in the morning and -5C in the afternoon.

Saturday night..clear. Low -13C.

Sunday..increasing cloudiness. High -1C.

Sunday night..snow. Low -1C.

Monday..snow. High 2C.

Monday night..cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of flurries. Low -1C.

Tuesday..cloudy. High 5C.

Tuesday night..cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of flurries. Low 0C.

Wednesday..cloudy. High 4C.