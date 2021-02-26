Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Friday, February 26, 2021
The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada
Today..mainly sunny. Wind becoming southeast 20 km/h this afternoon. High 2 C. Wind chill -11 C this morning.
Tonight..increasing cloudiness. Rain beginning late this evening. Risk of freezing rain late this evening and after midnight. Wind southeast 20 km/h becoming light this evening. Temperature steady near 1 C.
Saturday..periods of rain or drizzle ending in the morning and then a mix of sun and cloud. High 7 C.
Saturday night..cloudy. Low -2 C.
Sunday..showers. High 8 C.
Sunday night..showers. Windy. Low 0 C.
Monday..sunny. High 4 C.
Monday night..cloudy periods. Low -9 C.
Tuesday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 4 C.
Tuesday night..cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of flurries. Low -1 C.
Wednesday..cloudy. High 5 C.