Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Friday, February 26, 2021

The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada

Today..mainly sunny. Wind becoming southeast 20 km/h this afternoon. High 2 C. Wind chill -11 C this morning.

Tonight..increasing cloudiness. Rain beginning late this evening. Risk of freezing rain late this evening and after midnight. Wind southeast 20 km/h becoming light this evening. Temperature steady near 1 C.

Saturday..periods of rain or drizzle ending in the morning and then a mix of sun and cloud. High 7 C.

Saturday night..cloudy. Low -2 C.

Sunday..showers. High 8 C.

Sunday night..showers. Windy. Low 0 C.

Monday..sunny. High 4 C.

Monday night..cloudy periods. Low -9 C.

Tuesday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 4 C.

Tuesday night..cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of flurries. Low -1 C.

Wednesday..cloudy. High 5 C.