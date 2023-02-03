Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Friday, February 3, 2023
The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.
Mainly sunny on Friday, with a gusty northwest wind and a high of minus 10°C, but a wind chill of minus 25 this morning.
Tonight will be clear, becoming partly cloudy after midnight. Wind up to 15 km/h and going down to a low minus 18°C.
A mix of sun and cloud on Saturday, with a 30 per cent chance of flurries early in the morning. Wind to the south gusting to 20 km/h in the morning with a high minus 1°C but another chilly morning with a wind chill of minus 24.
Sunday will be cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of flurries or rain showers and a high plus 2°C.
A mix of sun and cloud on Monday, with a high plus 2°C.
Tuesday will be cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of flurries or rain showers and a high plus 5°C.