Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Friday, February 5, 2021

The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada

Today..cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of flurries. Wind southwest 30 km/h gusting to 60. Temperature steady near -8C. Wind chill near -17C.

Tonight..mainly cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of flurries. Wind southwest 20 km/h gusting to 40. Temperature steady near -10C. Wind chill near -18C.

Saturday..mainly cloudy. Wind southwest 20 km/h. High -6C. Wind chill -19C in the morning and -13C in the afternoon.

Saturday night..cloudy. Low -11C.

Sunday..cloudy. High -8C.

Sunday night..cloudy periods. Low -12C.

Monday..cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of flurries. High -8C.

Monday night..cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of flurries. Low -9C.

Tuesday..a mix of sun and cloud. High -7C.

Tuesday night..cloudy periods with a 30 per cent chance of flurries. Low -12C.

Wednesday..a mix of sun and cloud. High -8C.