Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Friday, January 13, 2023

The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada

Today..cloudy with 40 percent chance of flurries. Wind north 30 km/h gusting to 50. Temperature falling to minus 2 this afternoon. Wind chill near minus 8. UV index 1 or low.

Tonight..clearing. Wind northwest 20 km/h gusting to 40. Low minus 6. Wind chill minus 7 this evening and minus 12 overnight.

Saturday..sunny. Wind up to 15 km/h. High plus 1. Wind chill minus 12 in the morning. UV index 2 or low.

Saturday night..clear. Low minus 8.

Sunday..sunny. High plus 3.

Sunday night..clear. Low minus 2.

Monday..increasing cloudiness. High plus 4.

Monday night..cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. Low plus 3.

Tuesday..cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. High 6.

Tuesday night..cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers. Low plus 1.

Wednesday..cloudy. High plus 3.

Wednesday night..cloudy. Low zero.

Thursday..cloudy with 60 percent chance of rain showers or flurries. High plus 4.