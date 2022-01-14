Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Friday, January 14, 2022

The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada

Today..cloudy. 40 percent chance of flurries this morning. Wind becoming northeast 20 km/h near noon. High minus 2. Wind chill near minus 12. UV index 1 or low.

Tonight..mainly cloudy. Wind northeast 20 km/h gusting to 40. Low minus 13. Wind chill minus 12 this evening and minus 22 overnight.

Saturday..mainly cloudy. Wind northeast 20 km/h becoming light in the morning. High minus 8. Wind chill minus 22 in the morning and minus 14 in the afternoon. UV index 1 or low.

Saturday night..clear. Low minus 13.

Sunday..increasing cloudiness. High minus 3.

Sunday night..cloudy with 60 percent chance of snow. Low minus 5.

Monday..cloudy with 60 percent chance of snow. High minus 1.

Monday night..cloudy with 40 percent chance of flurries. Low minus 6.

Tuesday..cloudy with 60 percent chance of flurries. High minus 3.

Tuesday night..periods of snow. Low minus 4.

Wednesday..periods of snow. High minus 1.

Wednesday night..cloudy with 60 percent chance of flurries. Low minus 9.

Thursday..a mix of sun and cloud. High minus 6.