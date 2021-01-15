Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Friday, January 15, 2021

The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada

Today..cloudy. Periods of rain beginning this morning. Rain mixed with snow this afternoon. Temperature steady near 2C.

Tonight..periods of rain mixed with snow ending early this evening then mainly cloudy. Fog patches overnight. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low -3C. Wind chill -7C overnight.

Saturday..cloudy. A 40 per cent chance of flurries late in the afternoon. Wind becoming southwest 20 km/h late in the afternoon. High 1C. Wind chill -6C in the morning.

Saturday night..cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of flurries. Low -2C.

Sunday..cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of flurries. High 0C.

Sunday night..cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of flurries. Low -5C.

Monday..cloudy. High -2C.

Monday night..cloudy periods. Low -5C.

Tuesday..cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of flurries. High -1C.

Tuesday night..cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of flurries. Low -2C.

wednesday..cloudy. High 0C.