Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Friday, January 20, 2023

The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada

Today..a few rain showers or flurries ending this morning then cloudy with 60 percent chance of flurries. Wind west 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light late this afternoon. Temperature steady near plus 2.

Tonight..cloudy. 40 percent chance of flurries this evening. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low minus 5. Wind chill minus 7 overnight.

Saturday..cloudy. Wind up to 15 km/h. High plus 1. Wind chill minus 7 in the morning. UV index 1 or low.

Saturday night..cloudy. Low minus 1.

Sunday..periods of snow. High zero.

Sunday night..cloudy with 60 percent chance of flurries. Low minus 1.

Monday..a mix of sun and cloud with 40 percent chance of flurries. High plus 3.

Monday night..cloudy periods. Low minus 4.

Tuesday..a mix of sun and cloud. High zero.

Tuesday night..cloudy with 60 percent chance of flurries. Low minus 2.

Wednesday..cloudy with 60 percent chance of flurries. High zero.

Wednesday night..cloudy with 60 percent chance of flurries. Low minus 6.

Thursday..a mix of sun and cloud. High minus 4.