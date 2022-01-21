Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Friday, January 21, 2022

The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada

Today..sunny. Becoming a mix of sun and cloud this afternoon. Wind up to 15 km/h. High minus 5. Wind chill minus 17 this morning and minus 7 this afternoon. UV index 1 or low.

Tonight..a few clouds. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low minus 13. Wind chill minus 10 this evening and minus 20 overnight.

Saturday..increasing cloudiness. 30 percent chance of flurries in the afternoon. Wind becoming southwest 30 km/h gusting to 50 in the morning. High minus 4. Wind chill minus 20 in the morning and minus 12 in the afternoon. UV index 2 or low.

Saturday night..cloudy. Low minus 8.

Sunday..cloudy with 60 percent chance of flurries. High minus 4.

Sunday night..clear. Low minus 13.

Monday..snow. High minus 4.

Monday night..periods of snow. Low minus 7.

Tuesday..a mix of sun and cloud. High minus 6.

Tuesday night..cloudy periods. Low minus 14.

Wednesday..a mix of sun and cloud. High minus 7.

Wednesday night..cloudy periods. Low minus 13.

Thursday..a mix of sun and cloud. High minus 6.