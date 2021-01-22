Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Friday, January 22, 2021
The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada
Today..a few rain showers ending early this morning then cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of flurries. Wind northwest 30 km/h gusting to 50. Temperature falling to -6C this afternoon. Wind chill -13C this afternoon.
Tonight..cloudy. Becoming partly cloudy after midnight. Wind northwest 20 km/h gusting to 40. Low -10C. Wind chill -12C this evening and -18C overnight.
Saturday..mainly sunny. Wind northwest 20 km/h becoming light in the afternoon. High -1C. Wind chill -18C in the morning and -6C in the afternoon.
Saturday night..cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of flurries. Low -7C.
Sunday..cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of flurries. High -3C.
Sunday night..cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of flurries. Low -4C.
Monday..cloudy. High -1C.
Monday night..cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of snow. Low -6C.
Tuesday..a mix of sun and cloud. High -3C.
Tuesday night..cloudy periods. Low -8C.
Wednesday..a mix of sun and cloud. High -3C.