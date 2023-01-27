Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Friday, January 27, 2023
The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada
Today..cloudy. A 30 per cent chance of flurries this morning. Periods of light snow beginning late this afternoon. Wind southwest 30 km/h gusting to 50. High 0C. Wind chill -12C this morning.
Tonight..periods of snow ending near midnight then cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of flurries. Local amount 2 cm. Wind southwest 30 km/h gusting to 50. Low -2C.
Saturday..mainly cloudy. A 30 per cent chance of flurries in the morning. A 60 per cent chance of light snow late in the afternoon. Wind southwest 30 km/h becoming light early in the morning. Temperature steady near 0C. Wind chill -8C in the morning.
Saturday night..periods of snow. Low -3C.
Sunday..periods of snow. High -2C.
Sunday night..cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of flurries. Low -7C.
Monday..cloudy. High -4C.
Monday night..cloudy. Low -8C.
Tuesday..a mix of sun and cloud. High of -6C.
Tuesday night..cloudy periods. Low -8C.
Wednesday..a mix of sun and cloud. High -5C.
Wednesday night..cloudy periods. Low -10C.
Thursday..a mix of sun and cloud. High -7C.