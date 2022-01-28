Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Friday, January 28, 2022

The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada

Today..mainly cloudy with 30 percent chance of flurries. Wind north 20 km/h. High minus 6. Wind chill near minus 17. UV index 1 or low.

Tonight..mainly cloudy. Wind north 20 km/h becoming light early this evening. Low minus 18. Wind chill near minus 21.

Saturday..mainly sunny. Increasing cloudiness early in the afternoon. Wind up to 15 km/h. High minus 9. Wind chill minus 22 in the morning and minus 15 in the afternoon. UV index 2 or low.

Saturday night..cloudy periods with 60 percent chance of flurries. Low minus 16.

Sunday..cloudy with 60 percent chance of flurries. High minus 6.

Sunday night..cloudy periods. Low minus 11.

Monday..sunny. High minus 4.

Monday night..clear. Low minus 4.

Tuesday..cloudy. High plus 3.

Tuesday night..cloudy with 60 percent chance of rain showers or flurries. Low minus 1.

Wednesday..cloudy with 60 percent chance of flurries or rain showers. High plus 1.

Wednesday night..cloudy with 60 percent chance of flurries. Low minus 7.

Thursday..cloudy with 60 percent chance of flurries. High minus 4.