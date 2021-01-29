Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Friday, January 29, 2021

The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada

Today..increasing cloudiness this morning. Wind northwest 20 km/h gusting to 40. High -2C. A wind chill of -21C this morning and -9C this afternoon.

Tonight..mainly cloudy. Wind northwest 30 km/h. Low -11C. Wind chill of -12C this evening and -20C overnight.

Saturday..increasing cloudiness in the morning. Wind up to 15 km/h. High -2C. A wind chill of -16C in the morning and -6C in the afternoon.

Saturday night..cloudy with a 70 per cent chance of snow. Low -4C.

Sunday..periods of snow. High -1C.

Sunday night..periods of snow. Low -3C.

Monday..cloudy with a 70 per cent chance of snow. High -2C.

Monday night..cloudy. Low -4C.

Tuesday..a mix of sun and cloud. High -1C.

Tuesday night..cloudy periods. Low -5C.

Wednesday..cloudy. High -1C.