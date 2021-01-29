Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Friday, January 29, 2021
The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada
Today..increasing cloudiness this morning. Wind northwest 20 km/h gusting to 40. High -2C. A wind chill of -21C this morning and -9C this afternoon.
Tonight..mainly cloudy. Wind northwest 30 km/h. Low -11C. Wind chill of -12C this evening and -20C overnight.
Saturday..increasing cloudiness in the morning. Wind up to 15 km/h. High -2C. A wind chill of -16C in the morning and -6C in the afternoon.
Saturday night..cloudy with a 70 per cent chance of snow. Low -4C.
Sunday..periods of snow. High -1C.
Sunday night..periods of snow. Low -3C.
Monday..cloudy with a 70 per cent chance of snow. High -2C.
Monday night..cloudy. Low -4C.
Tuesday..a mix of sun and cloud. High -1C.
Tuesday night..cloudy periods. Low -5C.
Wednesday..cloudy. High -1C.