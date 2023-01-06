Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Friday, January 6, 2023

The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada

Today..cloudy with 40 percent chance of flurries or rain showers. Wind becoming west 20 km/h early this afternoon. High plus 3. UV index 1 or low.

Tonight..cloudy. 40 percent chance of flurries this evening. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low minus 2. Wind chill minus 5 overnight.

Saturday..cloudy. Wind up to 15 km/h. High plus 2. Wind chill minus 6 in the morning. UV index 1 or low.

Saturday night..clear. Low minus 7.

Sunday..a mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of flurries. High plus 1.

Sunday night..cloudy periods with 30 percent chance of flurries. Low minus 6.

Monday..sunny. High plus 3.

Monday night..increasing cloudiness. Low minus 1.

Tuesday..a mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of flurries or rain showers. High plus 2.

Tuesday night..cloudy periods with 40 percent chance of flurries. Low minus 3.

Wednesday..a mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of flurries. High plus 1.

Wednesday night..cloudy periods. Low minus 2.

Thursday..a mix of sun and cloud. High plus 2.