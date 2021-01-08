Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Friday, January 8, 2021
The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada
Today..increasing cloudiness early this morning. Wind northeast 20 km/h. High 0C. Wind chill -7C this morning.
Tonight..partly cloudy. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low -5C. Wind chill near -9C.
Saturday..a mix of sun and cloud. Wind up to 15 km/h. High 3C. Wind chill -9C in the morning.
Saturday night..clear. Low -6C.
Sunday..cloudy. High 0C.
Sunday night..cloudy. Low -2C.
Monday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 1C.
Monday night..cloudy periods. Low -4C.
Tuesday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 1C.
Tuesday night..cloudy periods. Low -4C.
Wednesday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 0C.