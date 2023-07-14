Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Friday, July 14, 2023

The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada

Friday..a mix of sun and cloud. A 40 per cent chance of showers late this afternoon with risk of a thunderstorm. Fog patches dissipating this morning. Wind becoming south 30 km/h early this afternoon then becoming west 30. High 27 C. Humidex 34 C.

Friday night..partly cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers and risk of a thunderstorm. Wind becoming northwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 overnight. Low 20 C.

Saturday..cloudy with a 70 per cent chance of showers and risk of a thunderstorm. High 24 C. Humidex 30 C.

Saturday night..cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers. Low 20 C.

Sunday..a mix of sun and cloud with a 40 per cent chance of showers. High 28 C.

Sunday night..cloudy periods with a 30 per cent chance of showers. Low 18 C.

Monday..cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers. High 26 C.

Monday night..cloudy periods with a 60 per cent chance of showers. Low 17 C.

Tuesday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 27 C.

Tuesday night..cloudy periods. Low 18 C.

Wednesday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 27 C.

Wednesday night..cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers. Low 20 C.

Thursday..a mix of sun and cloud with a 60 per cent chance of showers. High 28 C.