Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Friday, July 15, 2022

The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada

Today..sunny. Becoming a mix of sun and cloud near noon. High 28. Humidex 30. UV index 9 or very high.

Tonight..mainly cloudy. 30 percent chance of showers this evening and after midnight. Low 18.

Saturday..a mix of sun and cloud. Wind becoming southeast 20 km/h late in the morning. High 27. Humidex 34. UV index 9 or very high.

Saturday night..cloudy periods. Low 20.

Sunday..cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. High 28.

Sunday night..cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. Low 21.

Monday..a mix of sun and cloud with 60 percent chance of showers. High 30.

Monday night..clear. Low 22.

Tuesday..cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. High 31.

Tuesday night..cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. Low 21.

Wednesday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 33.

Wednesday night..cloudy periods. Low 19.

Thursday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 33.