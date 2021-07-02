Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Friday, July 2, 2021

The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada

Today..a mix of sun and cloud. Wind north 30 km/h gusting to 50. High 24. Humidex 27. UV index 8 or very high.

Tonight..clear. Wind north 30 km/h becoming light this evening. Low 11.

Saturday..increasing cloudiness. Wind becoming west 20 km/h gusting to 40 in the morning. High 26. Humidex 31. UV index 8 or very high.

Sunday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 33.

Monday..sunny. High 34.

Tuesday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 31.

Wednesday..a mix of sun and cloud with 60 percent chance of showers. High 26.

Thursday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 26.