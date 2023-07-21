Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Friday, July 21, 2023

The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.

Today..mainly cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers. Wind northwest 20 km/h becoming light late this morning. High 26. Humidex 32. UV index 8 or very high.

Tonight..partly cloudy. Low 15.

Saturday..a mix of sun and cloud. Wind becoming south 20 km/h in the afternoon. High 26. Humidex 31. UV index 8 or very high.

Saturday night..clear. Low 17.

Sunday..a mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of showers. High 28.

Sunday night..cloudy periods with 30 percent chance of showers. Low 19.

Monday..a mix of sun and cloud with 40 percent chance of showers. High 28.

Monday night..cloudy periods with 60 percent chance of showers. Low 19.

Tuesday..a mix of sun and cloud with 60 percent chance of showers. High 29.

Tuesday night..cloudy periods. Low 20.

Wednesday..a mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of showers. High 30.

Wednesday night..cloudy periods. Low 22.

Thursday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 33.