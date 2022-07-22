Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Friday, July 22, 2022

The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada

Today..a mix of sun and cloud. Wind becoming west 30 km/h late this morning. High 31. Humidex 36. UV index 9 or very high.

Tonight..clear. Increasing cloudiness before morning. Wind southwest 30 km/h becoming light late this evening. Low 20.

Saturday..mainly cloudy. 40 percent chance of showers late in the morning and in the afternoon with risk of a thunderstorm. Wind west 40 km/h gusting to 70 becoming southwest 20 gusting to 40 early in the morning. High 31. Humidex 39. UV index 8 or very high.

Saturday night..clear. Low 21.

Sunday..cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. High 29.

Sunday night..cloudy periods with 30 percent chance of showers. Low 19.

Monday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 28.

Monday night..cloudy periods. Low 17.

Tuesday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 29.

Tuesday night..cloudy periods. Low 18.

Wednesday..cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. High 29.

Wednesday night..cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. Low 21.

Thursday..cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. High 29.