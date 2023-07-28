Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Friday, July 28, 2023

The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.

Today..a mix of sun and cloud. 40 percent chance of showers late this afternoon with risk of a thunderstorm. Fog patches dissipating this morning. Wind becoming south 30 km/h late this morning. High 32. Humidex 44. UV index 10 or very high.

Tonight..mainly cloudy. 40 percent chance of showers early this evening. Showers or thunderstorms beginning this evening. Risk of a thunderstorm early this evening. Local amount 40 to 50 mm. Wind north 30 km/h gusting to 50 becoming east 30 then light late this evening. Low 21.

Saturday..mainly cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers and risk of a thunderstorm. Clearing late in the afternoon. Wind northwest 20 km/h becoming northeast 20 early in the afternoon. High 27. Humidex 36. UV index 9 or very high.

Saturday night..clear. Low 15.

Sunday..sunny. High 25.

Sunday night..Clear. Low 14.

Monday..a mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of showers. High 26.

Monday night..cloudy periods with 30 percent chance of showers. Low 14.

Tuesday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 26.

Tuesday night..cloudy periods. Low 18.

Wednesday..cloudy. High 27.

Wednesday night..cloudy. Low 20.

Thursday..cloudy. High 27.