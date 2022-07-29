Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Friday, July 29, 2022

The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada

Today..sunny. Increasing cloudiness near noon then 30 percent chance of showers late this afternoon. Risk of a thunderstorm late this afternoon. Fog patches dissipating this morning. Wind west 30 km/h. High 28. Humidex 30. UV index 9 or very high.

Tonight..mainly cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers early this evening and risk of a thunderstorm. Clearing this evening. Wind west 30 km/h becoming light after midnight. Low 14.

Saturday..mainly sunny. High 29. Humidex 33. UV index 9 or very high.

Saturday night..clear. Low 16.

Sunday..sunny. High 31.

Sunday night..clear. Low 19.

Monday..a mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of showers. High 31.

Monday night..cloudy periods with 40 percent chance of showers. Low 22.

Tuesday..a mix of sun and cloud with 40 percent chance of showers. High 29.

Tuesday night..cloudy periods. Low 18.

Wednesday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 31.

Wednesday night..cloudy periods. Low 21.

Thursday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 34.