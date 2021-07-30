Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Friday, July 30, 2021

The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada

Today..a mix of sun and cloud. Wind north 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light this afternoon. High 23 C. Humidex 25 C.

Tonight..clear. Low 10 C.

Saturday..sunny. Becoming a mix of sun and cloud late in the afternoon. High 26 C. Humidex 30 C.

Saturday night..cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers. Low 17 C.

Sunday..a mix of sun and cloud with a 40 per cent chance of showers. High 25 C.

Sunday night..clear. Low 14 C.

Monday..sunny. High 24 C.

Monday night..clear. Low 15 C.

Tuesday..sunny. High 26 C.

Tuesday night..clear. Low 17 C.

Wednesday..sunny. High 27 C.