Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Friday, July 7, 2023

The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada

Today..a mix of sun and cloud. Wind north 20 km/h becoming light this morning. High 28. Humidex 33. UV index 9 or very high.

Tonight..mainly cloudy. Low 17.

Saturday..mainly cloudy. 60 percent chance of showers late in the afternoon with risk of a thunderstorm. Wind becoming south 30 km/h then light near noon. High 25. Humidex 29. UV index 7 or high.

Saturday night..cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. Low 18.

Sunday..cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers. High 23.

Sunday night..clear. Low 16.

Monday..sunny. High 27.

Monday night..clear. Low 20.

Tuesday..a mix of sun and cloud with 40 percent chance of showers. High 29.

Tuesday night..cloudy periods with 30 percent chance of showers. Low 17.

Wednesday..a mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of showers. High 28.

Wednesday night..cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. Low 18.

Thursday..cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. High 27.