Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Friday, July 8, 2022

The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada

Today..a mix of sun and cloud. 30 percent chance of showers late this afternoon with risk of a thunderstorm. High 26. Humidex 32. UV index 10 or very high.

Tonight..partly cloudy. 30 percent chance of showers early this evening with risk of a thunderstorm. Wind north 20 km/h becoming light after midnight. Low 18.

Saturday..sunny. Wind becoming northeast 20 km/h late in the morning. High 26. Humidex 28. UV index 9 or very high.

Saturday night..clear. Low 14.

Sunday..sunny. High 27.

Sunday night..clear. Low 14.

Monday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 29.

Monday night..cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. Low 20.

Tuesday..a mix of sun and cloud with 60 percent chance of showers. High 30.

Tuesday night..cloudy periods. Low 18.

Wednesday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 27.

Wednesday night..cloudy periods. Low 17.

Thursday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 28.