Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Friday, June 10, 2022

The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada

Today..sunny. Increasing cloudiness near noon then 40 percent chance of showers late this afternoon. Wind becoming southwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 this afternoon. High 25. Humidex 26. UV index 8 or very high.

Tonight..cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers this evening then partly cloudy. Low 14.

Saturday..sunny in the morning and early in the afternoon then a mix of sun and cloud with 60 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Risk of a thunderstorm in the afternoon. Wind becoming south 20 km/h late in the afternoon. High 25. Humidex 27. UV index 8 or very high.

Saturday night..showers. Low 14.

Sunday..showers. High 22.

Sunday night..cloudy. Low 17.

Monday..clearing. High 27.

Monday night..cloudy periods with 30 percent chance of showers. Low 17.

Tuesday..a mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of showers. High 32.

Tuesday night..cloudy periods. Low 23.

Wednesday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 33.

Wednesday night..cloudy periods. Low 21.

Thursday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 33.