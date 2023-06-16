Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Friday, June 16, 2023
The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada
Today..cloudy. Wind north 20 km/h gusting to 40. High 22. Humidex 26. UV index 6 or high.
Tonight..clearing this evening. Wind north 20 km/h becoming light this evening. Low 10.
Saturday..sunny. High 27. Humidex 29. UV index 9 or very high.
Saturday night..clear. Low 13.
Sunday..sunny. High 28.
Sunday night..clear. Low 17.
Monday..sunny. High 27.
Monday night..cloudy periods. Low 18.
Tuesday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 27.
Tuesday night..cloudy periods. Low 18.
Wednesday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 27.
Wednesday night..cloudy periods. Low 18.
Thursday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 27.