Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Friday, June 17, 2022

The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada

Today..sunny. Wind becoming northwest 20 km/h late this morning. High 28. Humidex 31. UV index 10 or very high.

Tonight..a few clouds. Increasing cloudiness late this evening. Wind northwest 20 km/h becoming light this evening. Low 12.

Saturday..clearing in the morning. Wind north 20 km/h gusting to 40. High 22. UV index 9 or very high.

Saturday night..clear. Low 10.

Sunday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 22.

Sunday night..cloudy periods. Low 14.

Monday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 30.

Monday night..cloudy periods with 40 percent chance of showers. Low 21.

Tuesday..a mix of sun and cloud with 40 percent chance of showers. High 34.

Tuesday night..cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. Low 22.

Wednesday..a mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of showers. High 33.

Wednesday night..clear. Low 19.

Thursday..sunny. High 30.