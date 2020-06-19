Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Friday, June 19, 2020
The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada
Today..a mix of sun and cloud. A 30 per cent chance of showers this afternoon with risk of a thunderstorm. High 29C except 25C near Lake Erie. Humidex 34C except 30C near Lake Erie.
Tonight..partly cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of showers early this evening, otherwise clear. Risk of a thunderstorm early this evening. Low 18C.
Saturday..sunny in the morning and early in the afternoon then a mix of sun and cloud with a 30 per cent chance of showers in the afternoon. Risk of a thunderstorm in the afternoon. High 31C except 25C near Lake Erie. Humidex 37C.
Saturday night..clear. Low 19C.
Sunday..a mix of sun and cloud with a 40 per cent chance of showers. High 27C.
Sunday night..cloudy periods with a 40 per cent chance of showers. Low 18C.
Monday..sunny. High 30C.
Monday night..cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of showers. Low 21C.
Tuesday..cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers. High 26C.
Tuesday night..cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers. Low 17C.