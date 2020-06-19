Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Friday, June 19, 2020

The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada

Today..a mix of sun and cloud. A 30 per cent chance of showers this afternoon with risk of a thunderstorm. High 29C except 25C near Lake Erie. Humidex 34C except 30C near Lake Erie.

Tonight..partly cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of showers early this evening, otherwise clear. Risk of a thunderstorm early this evening. Low 18C.

Saturday..sunny in the morning and early in the afternoon then a mix of sun and cloud with a 30 per cent chance of showers in the afternoon. Risk of a thunderstorm in the afternoon. High 31C except 25C near Lake Erie. Humidex 37C.

Saturday night..clear. Low 19C.

Sunday..a mix of sun and cloud with a 40 per cent chance of showers. High 27C.

Sunday night..cloudy periods with a 40 per cent chance of showers. Low 18C.

Monday..sunny. High 30C.

Monday night..cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of showers. Low 21C.

Tuesday..cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers. High 26C.

Tuesday night..cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers. Low 17C.