Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Friday, June 2, 2023

The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.

Sunny on Friday, with a light northeast wind this afternoon and a high of 33.

Tonight will be clear with a low of 19.

Sunny on Saturday, becoming a mix of sun and cloud near noon. Windy, with a high 32.

More sun in the forecast for Sunday, and a high of 24.

Monday a mix of sun and cloud with a 30 percent chance of showers and a high 25.

A mix of sun and cloud again on Tuesday, with a high 23.