Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Friday, June 23, 2023

The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada

Today..Cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers. A risk of a thunderstorm late this afternoon. High 22 C. Humidex 27 C.

Tonight..Cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of showers. A risk of a thunderstorm early this evening. Low 17 C.

Saturday..Mainly cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of showers. High 28 C. Humidex 34 C.

Saturday night..Clear. Low 19 C.

Sunday..Cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of showers. High 29 C.

Sunday night..Cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers. Low 19 C.

Monday..Cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers. High 26 C.

Monday night..Cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of showers. Low 18 C.

Tuesday..Cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers. High 22 C.

Tuesday night..Cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of showers. Low 15 C.

Wednesday..A mix of sun and cloud. High 23 C.

Wednesday night..Cloudy periods. Low 14 C.

Thursday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 25 C.