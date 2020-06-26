Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Friday, June 26, 2020

The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada

Today..mainly sunny. Wind becoming southwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 late this morning. High 30C. Humidex 35C.

Tonight..becoming cloudy this evening with showers and thunderstorms. Local amount 15 to 25 mm. Wind southwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light this evening. Low 21C.

Saturday..showers ending in the morning then mainly cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers. Risk of thunderstorms. Wind becoming southwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 in the morning. High 28C. Humidex 36C.

Saturday night..clear. Low 18C.

Sunday..sunny. High 28C.

Sunday night..clear. Low 16C.

Monday..sunny. High 29C.

Monday night..clear. Low 16C.

Tuesday..sunny. High 29C.

Tuesday night..clear. Low 19C.