Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Friday, June 30, 2023

The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada

A Special Air Quality Statement is in effect

Friday..a mix of sun and cloud. local smoke. Wind becoming south 30 km/h this afternoon. High 30 C. Humidex 38 C.

Friday night..partly cloudy. Becoming cloudy near midnight. Wind south 30 km/h becoming light this evening. Low 20 C.

Saturday..mainly cloudy. A 30 per cent chance of showers in the afternoon with risk of a thunderstorm. Wind becoming southwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 in the morning. High 28 C. Humidex 35 C.

Saturday night..cloudy periods with a 40 per cent chance of showers. Low 19 C.

Sunday..cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of showers. High 26 C.

Sunday night..cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of showers. Low 19 C.

Monday..cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of showers. High 28 C.

Monday night..cloudy periods. Low 20 C.

Tuesday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 31 C.

Tuesday night..clear. Low 20 C.

Wednesday..a mix of sun and cloud with a 30 per cent chance of showers. High 32 C.

Wednesday night..clear. Low 21 C.

Thursday..cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers. High 29 C.