Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Friday, June 4, 2021

The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada

Today..a mix of sun and cloud. A 30 per cent chance of showers this afternoon. Wind becoming southwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 late this morning. High 28 C except 22 C near Lake Erie. Humidex 33 C.

Tonight..partly cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of showers early this evening then clear. Wind west 30 km/h gusting to 50 becoming light late this evening. Wind becoming southwest 20 after midnight. Low 20 C.

Saturday..sunny. Wind southwest 30 km/h gusting to 50. High 30 C except 24 C near Lake Erie. Humidex 35 C.

Saturday night..cloudy periods. Low 20 C.

Sunday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 32 C.

Sunday night..cloudy periods. Low 21 C.

Monday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 33 C.

Monday night..cloudy periods. Low 21 C.

Tuesday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 33 C.

Tuesday night..cloudy periods. Low 21 C.

Wednesday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 30 C.