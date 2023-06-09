Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Friday, June 9, 2023

The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada

Today..sunny. Becoming a mix of sun and cloud near noon. Local smoke. Wind becoming northwest 20 km/h this morning. High 25. UV index 8 or very high.

Tonight..a few clouds. Local smoke. Low 12.

Saturday..sunny. Local smoke in the morning. Wind becoming southwest 30 km/h gusting to 50 in the morning. High 29. Humidex 30. UV index 9 or very high.

Saturday night..cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers. Low 16.

Sunday..cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. High 22.

Sunday night..cloudy with 70 percent chance of showers. Low 16.

Monday..cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. High 20.

Monday night..cloudy. Low 15.

Tuesday..cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. High 20.

Tuesday night..cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. Low 16.

Wednesday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 26.

Wednesday night..cloudy periods. Low 16.

Thursday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 27.