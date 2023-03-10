Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Friday, March 10, 2023

The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada

Today..snow. Amount 10 to 15 cm. Wind north 20 km/h gusting to 40. Temperature steady near zero. UV index 1 or low.

Tonight..cloudy with 40 percent chance of flurries. Wind north 20 km/h becoming light after midnight. Low minus 2. Wind chill minus 8 overnight.

Saturday..cloudy. 40 percent chance of flurries in the morning. Wind north 20 km/h becoming light late in the morning. Temperature steady near zero. Wind chill minus 8 in the morning. UV index 2 or low.

Saturday night..cloudy periods. Low minus 5.

Sunday..cloudy with 40 percent chance of flurries. High plus 1.

Sunday night..flurries. Low minus 1.

Monday..cloudy with 60 percent chance of flurries. High zero.

Monday night..cloudy periods with 60 percent chance of flurries. Low minus 7.

Tuesday..a mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of flurries. High plus 1.

Tuesday night..clear. Low minus 7.

Wednesday..sunny. High plus 4.

Wednesday night..cloudy periods with 30 percent chance of flurries. Low minus 3.

Thursday..a mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of flurries. High plus 5.