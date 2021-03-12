Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Friday, March 12, 2021
The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.
Today..Sunny. Wind becoming west 30 km/h early this morning. High 13. UV index 4 or moderate.
Tonight..Clear. Wind west 30 km/h becoming light after midnight. Low minus 5.
Saturday..Sunny. Wind up to 15 km/h. High 10. Wind chill minus 9 in the morning. UV index 5 or moderate.
Sunday..Sunny. High 9.
Monday..Snow or periods of rain. High plus 3.
Tuesday..Cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. High 9.