iHeartRadio
C
Instagram
10800
Sms*

Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Friday, March 12, 2021

AM800-News-Weather-Sunny-Water-Sun-Day-Bird-ZB5 Photo by Zander Broeckel

The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.

Today..Sunny. Wind becoming west 30 km/h early this morning. High 13. UV index 4 or moderate.

Tonight..Clear. Wind west 30 km/h becoming light after midnight. Low minus 5.

Saturday..Sunny. Wind up to 15 km/h. High 10. Wind chill minus 9 in the morning. UV index 5 or moderate.

Sunday..Sunny. High 9.

Monday..Snow or periods of rain. High plus 3.

Tuesday..Cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. High 9.

Audio

LOAD MORE LOAD MORE

Upcoming Events

LOAD MORE LOAD MORE