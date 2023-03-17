Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Friday, March 17, 2023

The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada

Today..periods of rain ending this morning then cloudy. Wind southwest 40 km/h gusting to 70. High 8. UV index 2 or low.

Tonight..overcast. Wind west 40 km/h gusting to 60. Low minus 5. Wind chill minus 13 overnight.

Saturday..mainly cloudy with 40 percent chance of flurries. Wind southwest 40 km/h gusting to 60. High minus 2. Wind chill near minus 13. UV index 3 or moderate.

Saturday night..cloudy periods with 40 percent chance of flurries. Low minus 7.

Sunday..a mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of flurries. High plus 4.

Sunday night..clear. Low minus 5.

Monday..sunny. High 7.

Monday night..clear. Low minus 3.

Tuesday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 7.

Tuesday night..cloudy periods. Low zero.

Wednesday..cloudy with 40 percent chance of rain showers or flurries. High plus 5.

Wednesday night..cloudy. Low plus 4.

Thursday..cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. High 10.