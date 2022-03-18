Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Friday, March 18, 2022

The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada

Today..a mix of sun and cloud. 30 percent chance of showers late this afternoon. Fog patches dissipating this morning. Wind northeast 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light early this afternoon. Wind becoming northeast 30 late this afternoon. High 13. UV index 5 or moderate.

Tonight..cloudy. 30 percent chance of showers early this evening. Periods of rain beginning this evening. Risk of a thunderstorm overnight. Fog patches overnight. Wind northeast 30 km/h becoming light this evening. Low 6.

Saturday..showers. Wind becoming southwest 30 km/h gusting to 50 early in the afternoon. High 12. UV index 2 or low.

Saturday night..cloudy with 60 percent chance of rain showers or flurries. Low zero.

Sunday..sunny. High 13.

Sunday night..clear. Low plus 2.

Monday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 14.

Monday night..cloudy periods. Low plus 3.

Tuesday..cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. High 8.

Tuesday night..cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. Low plus 2.

Wednesday..cloudy with 70 percent chance of showers. High 6.

Wednesday night..cloudy with 60 percent chance of rain showers or flurries. Low zero.

Thursday..cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. High plus 4.