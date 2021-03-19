Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Friday, March 19, 2021
The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.
Today..sunny. Wind northeast 30 km/h gusting to 50 becoming light late this afternoon. High 7. Wind chill minus 10 this morning. UV index 5 or moderate.
Tonight..clear. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low minus 3. Wind chill minus 5 overnight.
Saturday..sunny. High 12.
Sunday..sunny. High 14.
Monday..sunny. High 15.
Tuesday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 14.
Wednesday..cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. High 14.