Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Friday, March 19, 2021

The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.

Today..sunny. Wind northeast 30 km/h gusting to 50 becoming light late this afternoon. High 7. Wind chill minus 10 this morning. UV index 5 or moderate.

Tonight..clear. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low minus 3. Wind chill minus 5 overnight.

Saturday..sunny. High 12.

Sunday..sunny. High 14.

Monday..sunny. High 15.

Tuesday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 14.

Wednesday..cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. High 14.