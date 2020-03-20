Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Friday, March 20, 2020
The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada
A Special Weather Statement has been issued
Today..mainly cloudy. A 60% chance of showers this morning with risk of a thunderstorm. Wind southwest 30 km/h gusting to 70 becoming northwest 30 gusting to 50 this afternoon. Temperature falling to 7C this afternoon.
Tonight..partly cloudy. Wind northwest 30 km/h gusting to 50. Low -4C. Wind chill -10C overnight.
Saturday..mainly sunny. Wind northeast 20 km/h. High 3C. Wind chill -10C in the morning.
Saturday night..clear. Low -8C.
Sunday..increasing cloudiness. High 3C.
Sunday night..cloudy with a 60% chance of flurries. Low 0C.
Monday..cloudy with a 60% chance of flurries or rain showers. High 8C.
Monday night..cloudy periods. Low -1C.
Tuesday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 8C.