Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Friday, March 24, 2023

The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada

Today..Mainly cloudy. High plus 4. UV index 5 or moderate.

Tonight..mainly cloudy. Periods of rain beginning after midnight. Amount 5 mm. Wind becoming east 30 km/h this evening. Low plus 1.

Saturday..rain at times heavy. Risk of a thunderstorm late in the morning and early afternoon. Amount 10 to 20 mm. Wind east 30 km/h gusting to 60 becoming southwest 50 gusting to 80 in the afternoon. High 14. UV index 1 or low.

Saturday night..cloudy with 60 percent chance of rain showers or flurries. Windy. Low minus 1.

Sunday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 8.

Sunday night..clear. Low minus 3.

Monday..cloudy. High 6.

Monday night..cloudy periods. Low minus 1.

Tuesday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 6.

Tuesday night..cloudy periods. Low minus 1.

Wednesday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 7.

Wednesday night..cloudy periods with 60 percent chance of flurries. Low zero.

Thursday..a mix of sun and cloud with 60 percent chance of rain showers or flurries. High 8.